India News | Centre Reshuffles Senior Officers in Different Ministries

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved the transfer of four Additional Secretaries, 16 Joint Secretaries and two Directors.

Arun Singhal, IAS, working as Special Secretary in Department of Health and Family Welfare as Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been appointed as Secretary in the same department.

S Gopalakrishnan, lAS, currently serving as Additional Secretary in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office while Rajendra Kumar has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

C Sridhar, lAS, who is currently serving as Deputy Director in LBSNAA, Mussoorie, and Alaknanda Dayal are among sixteen Joint Secretaries, who have been transferred.

C Sridhar has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office while Alaknanda Dayal, lAS, has been appointed Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

Meera Mohanty, lAS, Director, Cabinet Secretariat, has been named as Director in the Prime Minister's Office and Smita Sarangi, lAS, Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, has been appointed Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. (ANI)

