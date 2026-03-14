New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The government has decided to revoke the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, two days after protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Also Read | Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Nearly 100 Stray Dogs Allegedly Poisoned in Mancherial's Kishtapur Village; FIR Filed Against Sarpanch.

MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

It further said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

Also Read | Indian Government Bars LPG Refills for Consumers With Piped Gas Connections Amid Middle East War.

However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.

His release was widely welcomed by political leaders, local representatives, and community members in Ladakh, who described it as a personal victory for Wangchuk and a positive step for the region.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre's handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention, saying the government's decision to revoke his arrest exposes it and urging an apology to Wangchuk, his family, and the people of Ladakh.

https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2032848293231997150?s=20

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "The INC had condemned the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk on completely bogus grounds six months back. Now the Modi Govt has done a total U-turn. It stands fully exposed. It should apologise to not only Mr. Wangchuk and his family, but to the people of Ladakh as well. It should also immediately release all those who were detained for staging peaceful and democratic protests."

Tsring Lagrok, Co-Chairman of the APEX Body and President of the LBA, Ladakh, expressed joy, saying that this is not only a personal victory for Wangchuk but also a victory for Ladakh because the tag of anti-nationalism is not proven in the apex court.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the government was unable to prove the allegations levelled against Wangchuk and was about to lose the case and hence ended it prematurely.

"It appears that the government has withdrawn the case. Firstly, this is good news for all the people of Ladakh. Secondly, it marks a personal victory for Sonam Wangchuk. We have maintained from the very beginning that the allegations levelled against him were completely baseless; the government failed to substantiate the claims in the Supreme Court. Since the government was on the verge of losing the case, I believe they chose to bring it to a premature end and subsequently withdrew it," he said.

A member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Sajjad Hussain Kargili, welcomed the move, calling it good news for the people of Ladakh during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to ANI in Leh, Kargili said that the people of Ladakh had been demanding the same and termed the case against Wangchuk unjustified.

"The people of Ladakh have received good news in the holy month of Ramadan. We wanted the same. This case was unjustified," Kargili said.

"Our second demand is that the remaining detainees should also be released, and our people who are now out on bail -- all the charges against them should be dropped unconditionally," he said.

Independent MP from Ladakh, Haji Mohammad Haneefa Jan, called it "a great day for the entire Ladakh" and urged the release of other jailed activists.

"... He has been released today with the NSA revoked against him. It is a great day for the entire Ladakh. We hope that other activists who are still in jail will also be released soon, and that justice will be served to them," Jan told ANI.

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the National Security Act should not have been placed against him and highlighted his contribution to the environment.

Speaking to the media, she said, "National Security Act should not have been slapped on Sonam Wangchuk... He did a lot for the environment. It was very wrong to keep him in jail for too long."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk after the Ministry of Home Affairs revoked the order, saying he should not have been jailed in the first place.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The question is: why was he sent to jail in the first place? He should not have been sent to jail. The BJP, too, should have supported his movement, as the BJP had promised that Ladakh would be granted full statehood status. It was the BJP that betrayed them."

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "exposed" again after the Centre revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect.

In a post on X, Kejriwal criticised Wangchuk's detention "without evidence" and said that this "sheer dictatorship must be called out"

"The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence. The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also welcomed the decision and urged the Supreme Court to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial.

In a post on X, Tharoor criticised the "indefinite detention" without trial, calling it an "undemocratic practice from the colonial era" which he said has no place in a mature democracy.

"Delighted that the Centre has revoked Sonam Wangchuck's detention, but 169 days seems to have been an inordinately long time. The @SupremeCourtGOI needs to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial. Indefinite detention is an undemocratic practice left over from the colonial era. It has no place in a mature democracy," he said.

AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "... Sonam Wangchuk is being called a traitor and framed in false cases. His wife moved to the Supreme Court seeking justice. There is no proof against him, although a false agenda is being propagated."

Legal Advisor, Apex Body, Mustafa Haji said, "It's a great day for Ladakh and Sonam Wangchuk, as the NSA has been revoked by the Centre--a long-awaited step... Wangchuk has faced baseless accusations. He was unjustly detained in Jodhpur Jail since 26 September, which was a grave injustice. His release today is welcomed, as there was no case against him, and the people of Ladakh, known for their peaceful protests, have supported his cause."

In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, 2025, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order. Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the said Act.

Earlier, on February 26, the Supreme Court scheduled the final hearing on a plea challenging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act for March 10. The Court also questioned whether his speeches and social media posts could legitimately be interpreted as provocative and linked to the Leh violence of September 24, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)