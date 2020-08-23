Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Union Government has sanctioned Rs 8000 crore for the Gwalior-Chambal Expressway project which will start soon, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Sunday.

The project will be inaugurated soon, he added.

"Rs 8000 crores have been sanctioned by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for the Gwalior-Chambal Expressway. We will soon inaugurate the project," he said.

With an estimated length of 404 kilometre, the expressway will connect Rajasthan's Kota and Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, along the bank of the river Chambal..

On August 16, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway.

While paying tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, Chouhan said, "The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be named Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway. He continues to inspire us to work for the public." (ANI)

