New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court it has filled 51 vacancies in Central Administrative Tribunals (CAT) and 47 members have already assumed charge.

The Centre's counsel informed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that no recommendation is pending with the government and all those cleared by a search-cum-selection committee headed by an apex court judge have been appointed.

When the court asked the counsel about the 19 vacancies which still exist in CAT benches, it was told the government has requested the CJI to appoint a judge to head the search-cum- selection committee so these could be filled.

"Whatever was with us (centre) we have cleared. We have cleared the names of 51 members which include 26 judicial members. Out of the 51 members 47 have assumed charge while four are yet to take their charge. Now, the Chief Justice of India has to appoint a judge of the Supreme Court in the search cum selection committee after which a meeting will be held and fresh recommendation for 19 seats would be made, followed by their appointment," the counsel said.

The bench said till the time the 19 vacancies are filled, its order of May 13 by which it had extended the tenure of CAT members, who were set to retire in next six months, till further orders, will hold.

On May 13, the top court had taken a serious note of huge vacancies in the CAT, saying "the entire tribunal has collapsed".

It had then exercised its sweeping powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and directed that pending further orders, the incumbent members shall continue to function even after the completion of their tenure, subject to their consent and availability.

