New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Slamming the Centre for its alleged "silence" over Chinese aggression, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Friday said that China is renaming Indian villages while the central government raised the trade with the neighbouring country to USD 100 billion in the current fiscal year.

Speaking to ANI, Vallabh said, "China gave Arunachal Pradesh's name South Tibet. Chinese occupied the dominant positions in the Kailash range but the Centre kept mum. The Centre did nothing against China in the last 19 months. When the Depsang Plains at the Y junction on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) went away from our possession, the central government kept silent."

The Congress leader asked why the Centre is not taking action on China's building infrastructure in Chumbi valley that connects Northeast India via the Siliguri corridor. He said that the fact has been admitted by GOC, Eastern Command, Indian Army.

"When China settled a village in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre remained silent! China is changing the name of our village and our government has taken India- China business to Rs 7.42 lakh crore in this fiscal year. This is the all-time high. Why is the central government is silent on China's aggression and expansionism? The Centre has forgotten our brave soldiers' sacrifices and how they had driven out Chinese forces from Indian Territory. On one side, our jawans are losing their lives, while our government is doing business worth USD 100 billion with China," said Vallabh.

The Congress leader further emphasized that previously Indian Army used to do patrolling up to Finger 7 of Pangong Tso Lake but now our forces can patrol only upto Finger 3. He said the government is just restricted to banning 4-5 mobile apps to counter China.

"China's Land Border Law will also come into force from tomorrow, under which China will build a civil settlement in the disputed area adjacent to the Bhutan border. We want Prime Minister to tell the country why China's name is not raised in international forums. The Prime Minister should share the nation a sound, firm and consolidated Chinese policy," he added.

The Congress leader's remarks came against the media reports regarding the Chinese government to "rename" 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in its map two days ahead of implementing new border law. (ANI)

