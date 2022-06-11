New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The government of India on Friday has taken a landmark decision to address the existing anomaly with respect to the compensatory allowance for Risk and Hardships (Sea Going Allowance) faced by personnel of the Indian Navy while being deployed at sea, said the Ministry of Defence.

According to the ministry, this will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated Naval personnel who are deployed for operations in High-Risk Areas, Anti-Piracy Operations, Maritime Security and IMBL Patrols etc, defending our maritime interests in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Also Read | Hospital Mess in Assam: Child Reunited With Parents Three Years After Birth.

"It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," added the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)