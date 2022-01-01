New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Saturday said the central government has given the "new inflation" as the New Year gift to the country.

In a press statement, Vallabh said, "On the first day of 2022, central government gave a New Year gift to all of us in the form of New Inflation 2022. This new inflation is coupled with a consistently high unemployment rate above 7.5 per cent during most of the year 2021.

The Congress spokesperson said that the inflationary pressure is mounting, with November 2021 wholesale price index (WPI) at 14.23 per cent coming in at over 10 years high, and its impact is likely to be felt more imminently in the new year going ahead.

Vallabh said that the new inflation is the New Year gift by the central government. He said the BJP government is synonymous with inflation and both are harmful for the nation.

"Withdrawing our own money from ATMs will be expensive, booking auto rides online to cost more and buying a car or automobile will be expensive. Cement prices to rise to Rs 400 per bag and the price of steel will continue to increase," the press statement said.

Finished goods such as apparel, textiles and footwear are set to get more expensive from January 1, 2022, with the Union government increasing the GST on such items from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, Vallabh said.

He said FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) prices will increase up to 10 per cent adding that people will get biscuits to soap at a costlier price.

"Petrol of Rs 71 per litre and Diesel of Rs 56 per litre crossed Rs 100 per litre. The cooking gas cylinder of Rs 400 crossed Rs 1,000. Cooking oil increased from Rs 90 to Rs 200 to Rs 250 per Litre. Lentil price increased from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 150 per kg. Even the price of salt has also increased from Rs 12 per kg to Rs 22 per kg. Lentil, gram, kidney beans, tomatoes, onions, vegetables - every food item is getting away from the plate of the poor," added the statement. (ANI)

