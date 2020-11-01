Raigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Two brothers allegedly committed suicide in Kelo Vihar colony in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Sunday.

Avinash Choudhary (32) and Harekrishna Choudhary (22) were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their house on Saturday evening, an official aid.

"The bodies were found by a cousin who came to their home after the cellphones of the siblings could not be reached for a long time. Avinash is an engineer who married three months ago while Harekrishna reportedly suffers from some mental ailment. A note found on the spot said the two were taking the step on their own accord," he added.

