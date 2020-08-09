Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 285 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its tally to 12,148 on Sunday, a health official said.

Six new fatalities took the count of dead in the state to 96 so far, he said.

Also Read | Assam Govt to Provide Free Oximeter, Medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Will Stay in Home Isolation: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

During the day, 227 patients were discharged following their recovery, he said.

The state now has 3,243 active cases, as 8,809 people have been discharged post-recovery, he said.

Also Read | Did PM Narendra Modi Send 'Rs 50 Crore' to UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Early Construction of Ram Temple? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake PMO Letter.

Out of the total number of fresh cases, 101 were reported from Raipur district, 37 from Durg, 30 from Bilaspur, 24 from Kanker, 18 from Balodabazar, 11 from Balrampur, nine each from Raigarh and Bastar districts, seven from Surguja, six each from Rajnandgaon and Korba districts, five from Kondagaon and three each from Janjgir-Champa, Mungeli and Sukma districts, he said.

Besides, two cases each were reported from Balod, Gariaband, Koriya, Jashpur and Bijapur districts, while one case each came from Bemetara and Dantewada districts, he said.

One person from another state, who had arrived in Chhattisgarh, has also tested positive, he said.

Four women are among the six latest deaths due to COVID-19 and co-morbidity reported in the state, he said.

A 60-year-old woman from Bilaspur, who was admitted to the district hospital there since August 1 due to high blood pressure, heart-related problem and COVID-19, was later referred to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur, he said, adding that she died this morning.

A 42-year-old man from Raigarh, who was being treated for the infection and acute respiratory distress since July 27 at the Covid hospital there, succumbed this evening, he said.

One person each from Raipur and Koriya districts died in different hospitals in the capital on August 7 and August 6 respectively. Their samples later tested positive for the infection, he said.

One death was reported from Durg on Sunday, while another on Saturday evening from Janjgir-Champa district, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 8,000 cases and 81 deaths in the last one month, he said.

With 4,088 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Raipur has so far recorded 45 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,148, new cases 285, deaths 96, discharged 8,809, active cases 3,243, people tested so far 3,71,706. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)