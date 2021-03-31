Raipur, Mar 31 (PTI) With 4,563 fresh coronavirus cases, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded its highest single- day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, which pushed the state's caseload to 3,49,187, a health official said.

With 39 deaths due to the infection and co-morbidities during the day, the statewide fatality count mounted to 4,170, the official said.

"This is the highest single-day spike recorded in the state ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year," Dr Subhash Pandey, spokesperson of State Control and Command Centre (COVID-19), said.

A total of 67 people were discharged from hospitals while 772 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 25,529 active cases, he said.

With this, the number of people, who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,19,488.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts reported 1,291 and 1,199 cases respectively.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has now reached 65,672, including 905 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 39,072, including 740 deaths.

Rajnandgaon recorded 400 new cases, Bilaspur 224 and Bemetara 141 among other districts, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 11 took place on Wednesday, 17 on Tuesday and 11 earlier, he said.

With 38,420 samples tested on Wednesday, the overall test count in the state went up to 57,57,804.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,49,187, new cases 4,563, deaths 4,170, recoveries 3,19,488, active cases 25,529, tests on Wednesday 38,420, total test count 57,57,804.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)