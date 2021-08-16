Raipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 68 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of infections to 10,03,814 and the toll to 13,548, a health official said.

The recovery count reached 9,89,128 after 62 people were discharged from hospitals and 162 completed home isolation during the day, which left the state with an active caseload of 1,138, he said.

"Raipur district reported six new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,812, including 3,139 deaths. Korba recorded eight cases, Jashpur six, among other districts. With 33,778 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,19,62,616," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,814, new cases 68, death toll 13,548, recovered 9,89,128, active cases 1,138, tests today 33,778, Total tests 1,19,62,616.

