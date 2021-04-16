Sukma, Apr 16 (PTI) Naxals killed an employee of a road contractor with a bow and arrow and set ablaze a machine engaged in construction work in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm near Gorgunda village between Dornapal and Jagargunda, where a road is being constructed under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), a senior official said.

"As per preliminary information, armed Naxals reached the construction site, and set fire to an earth mover. When a staffer, identified as Bhaskar, resisted, the Naxals shot him dead with a bow and arrow. A combing operation has been launched to nab the culprits," he said.

