Raipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Two constables of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Naxals, exploded on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

The blast took place around 12 pm in the forest between the villages of Dhanora and Orchha, located around 350 km from capital Raipur, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg said.

A joint team of security forces was out on an area domination operation and was cordoning off the forest around 2 km away from Orchha police station, where it spotted an IED planted beneath the ground, the official said.

"The explosive was being deactivated when it suddenly went off, causing splinter injuries to constables Santosh Yadav and Mahesh Alami of the CAF's 16th battalion," he said.

The duo was rushed to a local hospital, from where they are being shifted to Raipur for further treatment, the SP said, adding their condition is said to be out of danger. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)