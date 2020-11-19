Raigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Upset about the death of her pet dog, a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

Priyanshu Singh, a postgraduate student, was found hanging from an iron pipe on the roof of her house in Gorkha locality under Kotra Road police station limits on Wednesday morning, said Chaman Sinha, station house officer (SHO) of Kotra Road police station.

Singh was allegedly upset about the death of her four-year-old dog, who succumbed to an illness on Tuesday night, the official said.

Ahead of the dog's burial the next day, the woman's family found her hanging on the roof, he said.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the woman, was recovered from the scene, in which she expressed her wish to be buried with her pet instead of being cremated, the SHO said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.

