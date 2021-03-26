Bijapur, Mar 26 (PTI) A zilla panchayat member was hacked to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place late this evening when Budhram Kashyap, 45, was at his house in Taalnar village under Mirtoor police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Kashyap was a member of Bijapur zilla panchayat. As per preliminary information, a group of armed Maoists stormed into his home and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, killing him instantly. The ultras fled," the IG said.

A combing operation has been launched in the area to nab the Naxals, he said, adding that a probe was underway to find out why Kashyap was killed.

