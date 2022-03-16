Ghaziabad, Mar 15 (PTI) A chain snatcher opened fire at a police team here after snatching the pistol of a constable, an official said on Tuesday.

Police overpowered him after a gunfight.

On Monday night, the Indira Puram police arrested two suspects during a routine checking at the Hindan canal culvert.

After arresting the duo, the checking team took them to the police station for interrogation.

One of the two was being taken to the place where they were selling snatched gold chains.

On the way near the Hindan canal culvert, the snatcher, Kamal (27), said he wants to attend to the nature's call.

When he alighted from the vehicle, he snatched the pistol of a constable and fired upon the cops.

The police team fired upon him in self-defense, Superintendent of Police (City-II) Gyanendra Singh said.

He sustained a bullet shot injury in his leg.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

His accomplice, who was kept in custody at the police station, has been identified as Rahul 28.

Police recovered six gold chains, one country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live cartridge and a black bike from them, the SP added.

