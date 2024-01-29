Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Sundargarh district to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interacted with students.

Pandian participated in the Nua-O Programme being organised at the Sports Hostel Complex, Bhawanipur and interacted with students of all colleges of Sundargarh.

Also Read | Germany: KaDeWe Department Store Group Files for Bankruptcy.

He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian further emphasised to the students that they should work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life and said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February.

Also Read | Land for Job Scam Case: ED Questions RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for Nine Hours; Daughter Misa Bharti Says 'PM Narendra Modi Is Scared' (Watch Video).

He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned about the achievements of some prominent personalities from Sundargarh district like Dilip Tirkey , President , Hockey India; Shishir Kumar Naik, IAS, Major General Ramesh Chandra Padhi and Subhadra Pradhan, former Captain of Hockey National Women's Team.

Karthik Pandian reviewed the progress of Mega Lift Irrigation Projects at Semina, Riughat, Khairidihi and Satara for Rs 232 crore. He also reviewed the progress of development of other major temples, such as the Vedvyas temple at Rourkela, Shiv Temple at Ghoghar, Shiv temple at Belsara.

He reviewed the progress of Railway Over Bridge at Rajgangpur at a cost of 48.11 crore. This was pending since the last 10 years. During his last year visit to the district, the people of the locality had requested to expedite the project.

He also reviewed the progress of various Mega PWS and other development projects in the district and directed the officials to ensure completion as per timelines.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Sundargarh District in March 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)