New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): As the Mahayuti alliance heads for a landslide victory in Maharashtra, leading on 220 out of 288 seats, the challenge posed by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision has failed to find support--either in the Supreme Court or in the people's court.

The ECI, in its 2023 order, awarded the original Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction after a detailed review of party support and legal criteria. This decision was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | 'Maharashtra Assembly Election Results Not Acceptable', Says UBT Leader Sanjay Raut As MahaYuti Leads in State and MVA Heads for Shocking Defeat.

Today's election trends, as per the ECI website at noon, show 56 seats for the Eknath Shinde faction and only 19 for the Uddhav Thackeray group, further validating the ECI's decision in the eyes of the voters.

The roots of this political shift can be traced back to 2023 when 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against Uddhav Thackeray, citing deviations from core Shiv Sena ideology, alleged arrogance, and the misuse of the Thackeray family name. This division, characterized as a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, has now been reinforced by the voters in the current assembly elections.

Also Read | Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Consolidates Massive Lead in Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election, Secures Over 4 Lakh Votes.

The results indicate a strong endorsement of the ECI's verdict on the Shiv Sena split, showcasing the voters' approval of its meticulous and unbiased decision-making process.

The ECI's decision on the NCP split has also been validated by the electorate. The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, which was allocated the original party name and symbol by the ECI after thorough hearings, is currently leading in 38 seats, compared to just 15 seats for the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

These results highlight a significant endorsement of the ECI's orders on both the Shiv Sena and NCP splits, reflecting the voters' alignment with the institutional and legal rationale behind these decisions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)