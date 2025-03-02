Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations in the avalanche-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which entered its second day.

The chief minister confirmed that four individuals had lost their lives due to critical injuries, while 46 others who were rescued from under snow in the February 28 incident are stable. One injured person has been referred to the AIIMS in Rishikesh for further treatment.

The search and rescue operation for the four missing workers is ongoing, with multiple forces, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, working collaboratively to provide assistance.

Speaking to reporters, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, " Four people have lost their lives as they were injured and were in critical condition. 46 people are stable, and one of them has been referred to Rishikesh (AIIMS). Bodies will be soon given to the families after completing the formalities. A search and rescue operation for the four missing workers is going on... We are making all the possible efforts - be it Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF all are there working together..."

Further, he added that ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being utilised to locate the four missing workers.

He mentioned that weather conditions int he area are improving, but the possibility of avalanches remains high, prompting authorities to halt work in high-altitude areas as a precaution.

Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, said today, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed four deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorised leave, and he is home. The total number has been reduced to 54, out of which four people are still missing..."

According to Indian Air Force officials, a Mi-17 helicopter airlifted the drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations today in the avalanche-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli since Saturday in the avalanche that happened at the BRO camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28.

Injured BRO workers are being airlifted for further treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital.

A team of SDRF left with a victim locating and thermal image camera on Sunday to search for the remaining workers trapped in the avalanche that happened near the BRO camp at Mana Gate in Joshimath on February 28.

As per the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, SDRF Ridhim Agarwal, an expert team of SDRF has been sent to the site of the incident via helicopter from Sahastradhara with a Victim Locating Camera (V.L.C) and Thermal Image Camera to search for the workers missing during the avalanche in Mana. The search will be carried out with the help of these equipment (Victim Locating Camera (V.L.C) and Thermal Image Camera). (ANI)

