Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued helpline numbers for people to get any assistance or information related to the avalanche near the Mana village in Badrinath, which trapped 57 workers. As of now, 15 workers have been rescued while attempts are being made to save others.

According to Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through state emergency operation centre of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

Also Read | HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration Reopens on March 1 for 2,424 Vacancies, Know Steps To Apply at hpsc.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers - Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070.

"On February 28, 2025, workers from BRO (Border Roads Organisation) were working near BRO camp near Mana under Tehsil Joshimath, Chamoli district. During this time, information was received about 57 workers being trapped due to avalanche. The process of evacuating the remaining workers / search-rescue operation is in progress," the memorandum read.

Also Read | CAG Report on Delhi's Health Services Tabled in Assembly, Former AAP Govt's Mohalla Clinics Come Under Scathing Attack for 'Gross Irregularities, Inefficiencies'.

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the rescue mission was underway as a massive avalanche trapped 57 workers in the Chamoli district of the state.

Of 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers, 42 remain trapped under the snow.

He said helicopter services can't be used for rescue missions due to inclement weather.

"Rescue mission is underway. Due to inclement weather, helicopter service cannot be used. We are trying to rescue the labourers. The offices of the PM and Home Minister are in touch with us," Dhami said in a press conference.

This comes after Dhami took stock of rescue efforts to free workers trapped under snow in the massive avalanche that struck near Mana village earlier today.

He reached the state disaster Control Room to review the efforts to rescue the 42 out of 57 workers still trapped under snow.

As this happened, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami. He assured that the government's priority was to safely evacuate the people trapped in the incident."Spoke to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami ji, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF regarding the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Our priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the accident," he said.

The Home Minister also spoke to the DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the DG of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) regarding the evacuation efforts.

Shah stated that the local administration is fully engaged in rescue operations. "Two teams of NDRF are also reaching the spot soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that he also spoke to Dhami regarding the situation and assured that local army units are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

In a post on X, he said, "An unfortunate avalanche has occurred in the Mana area of Joshimath (Uttarakhand) today impacting the GREF camp of BRO. Spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the situation. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

"Rescue efforts by local Army units are also underway. All efforts to rescue the trapped personnel are being undertaken by utilising all available resources," he added.

Dhami said personnel from ITBP and the Army are engaged in the rescue operation. Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told that 10 workers out of 57 workers had been rescued, while the search for the others continues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)