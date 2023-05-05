Gopeshwar (U'khand), May 5 (PTI) Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Friday took stock of the travel arrangements for pilgrims at Badrinath in the garb of a common devotee.

Dressed in a hoodie as a common pilgrim to avoid recognition, Khurana visited Badrinath after receiving a token under the new queue management system, Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said.

Later, he gave necessary instructions for improvements in the system.

Khurana also reviewed basic arrangements such as signages in the area, electricity supply and water pipelines and the condition of toilets at the temple.

He asked the officers concerned to remove the shortcomings he found in the facilities meant for pilgrims.

Usually when inspections take place, some of the flaws in the system are not visible on the surface, Khurana later said and added that was why he decided to experience the arrangements first-hand.

The experience will help improve the arrangements, he said.

