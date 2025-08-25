New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): After a yellow alert for rain was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Chamoli Police on Monday sent people residing near sliding zones to relief camps located in Kulsari, where arrangements for both food and other essential facilities were made by the administration.

In a post on social media X, the Police wrote that people residing near the sliding zones had been appealed to move to safer places.

"Under the yellow alert, the police have announced and are appealing to the people residing near the sliding zone to move to a safe place. Affected people are being sent to the relief camp located in Kulsari, where the administration has made arrangements for food and essential facilities," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi Gangotri National Highway in the state has been blocked due to a landslide near the Naluna area, said the state government's Department of Information and Public Relations.

Vehicular movement on the highway has been halted due to continuous landslides in the region.

Uttarakhand DIPR wrote on X, "The Uttarkashi Gangotri National Highway has been blocked due to a landslide near Naloona. Continuous landslides are causing delays in restoring smooth traffic on the highway."

"As a precaution, barricades have been set up to stop vehicles," the X post added.

Meanwhile, residents of Tharali tehsil in Chamoli district faced challenges after a severe cloudburst on August 23 triggered a landslide, leaving homes buried and infrastructure damaged.

An entire house was filled with debris in the landslide that followed the cloudburst. Restoration work is now underway to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Local resident Bhaskar Pandey said it would be difficult to return to normal life. "After continuous rainfall on August 22, there was a loud explosion, and we ran away. The landslide filled our house with debris. The local administration and police asked us to move to a safe spot. They are helping us, but it will be a challenge to go back to normalcy," Pandey told ANI. (ANI)

