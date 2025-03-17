Patna (Bihar) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday honoured individuals making a significant impact in the state at the Champions of Bihar Award ceremony held at Gyan Bhawan, Patna.

The event was organized to honour the dedication and significant contributions of individuals whose efforts have made a profound impact on our community. This grand felicitation aimed to celebrate their remarkable achievements with heartfelt speeches, inspiring stories and expressions of gratitude.

Speaking about the event, he said, "I wanted stories of their struggle, commitment, and their journeys to be known to everyone. This will inspire our youth. We see the results of all the successful people, but little do we know about their struggles and journeys."

Among the awardees, actor Shekhar Suman expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, "I feel proud. It is a matter of extreme happiness for me. I have been honoured in my motherland... I hope I am able to fulfil the responsibility given to me..."

YouTuber and Educator Khan Sir, who was also felicitated, shared his excitement about receiving the award from the Governor. "I am very happy to receive this award from the Governor. He is such an intellectual person... I will keep working for the country..." he said.

Actress Nitu Chandra, another recipient of the honour, spoke about the significance of the recognition. "I have finally been recognised for my commitment to change. Change is the only constant. Being awarded by the Governor is the biggest thing. I am very happy..." she said.

Several other distinguished individuals were also awarded for their contributions to society. The event celebrated excellence across various fields, inspiring the youth of Bihar. (ANI)

