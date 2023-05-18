Chandigarh [India], May 18 (ANI): A cyclothon was organised by the Department of Environment Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the city-based environmental NGO, under the campaign Mission LiFE here on Thursday.

The cyclothon was flagged off from City Forest Nagarvan to Parade ground.

The cyclothon was flagged off by Director Environment, Debendra Dalai, IFS in the presence of officers and officials of Environment and Forest Department of Chandigarh, principals and teachers from different schools.

The Director Environment highlighted the importance of implementation of the MISSION LiFE at the grassroots level to change public behaviour at the individual and community levels in synchronous with the Environment to bring down the harm done to the environment.

He said the students can play a vital role in the proliferation of the campaign in the society.

Debendra Dalai said that the Mission LiFE campaign was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Conference of Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow (UK) on November 1, 2021, in consonance with the global commitment to reduce carbon emissions by change in lifestyle and shifting to eco-friendly activities of daily routine like use of LED light, solar lights, jute bags for shopping, use of toilets, soak pits.

He further said that 75 individual life actions have been identified under the mission based on seven themes. About 450 Students from various Schools Participated in the cycle rally. (ANI)

