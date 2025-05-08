Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): All medical staff posted at AAMs (Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) and UAAMs (Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) in Chandigarh, Punjab, have been instructed to be prepared for 24/7 emergency duties.

Additionally, staff leaves have been cancelled with immediate effect until further notice.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Heavy Stone for Opposing Same-Sex Relationship, Arrested.

In a notice, dated May 7, Chandigarh's State Health Society stated, "All Medical officers in charge and staff posted at AAMs and UAAMs are hereby instructed that any kind of leave stands cancelled with immediate effect until further orders. Be prepared for emergency duty 24/7."

The notice further read that in times of emergency, the medical staff should "answer calls promptly".

Also Read | Gokhale Bridge Reopening: Andheri's Crucial East-West Connector in Mumbai Nears Full Completion, May Open for Commuters on May 9.

"If called for duty anywhere and at any time, they should immediately report for duty. They should be available 24/7 and answer the calls promptly; otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be initiated," the order stated.

Additionally, earlier today, Punjab Police cancelled the leaves of all its officers and employees with immediate effect, according to a statement from the Police Department.

In the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, several major cities across northern India have been placed on high alert. As part of heightened security measures, Amritsar Airport has been shut down until further notice, according to the police.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2) Sirivennela, 21 North and North-Western India airports will shut until May 10, and no flights will be operated.

"We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut down. The whole airport is shut until further notice. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here," the police official told ANI.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in northern India, following airport closures implemented amid heightened security in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

Lk

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)