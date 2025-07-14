Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Chandigarh Police has arrested six goons from different location and has recovered fourteen two wheelers including eight scooters and six bikes. Eight out of the fourteen two wheelers have been identifies.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaswir Singh said, "The crime branch recently launched a special drive against the vehicle theft case. We worked continuously for a week as part of the drive and arrested six auto-lifters. From those auto-lifters, we have recovered 14 two-wheelers, out of which there are six bikes and eight Scooties."

Also Read | Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

"These vehicles were stolen from different locations of Chandigarh. Eight vehicles are linked to the FIR's filled, we are putting efforts for the remaining six. They (auto-lifters) did not have any document supporting that they are the owner the of the vehicles, so we are considering them also as stolen vehicles," he added further.

SP Jaswir Singh also informed that "All the six accused have previous crime records. They also consume drugs."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA Directs Airlines To Check Locking Mechanism of Fuel Switches of Boeing Planes After Air India Crash Report.

Earlier, in a successful joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police apprehended a smuggler along with a pistol and magazine near Miyawali Chowk in Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district late Friday night, according to a BSF statement.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Miyawali village and is currently in the custody of the Police Station Khemkaran. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover his suspected links with illegal cross-border activities and determine the motive behind possessing the firearm.

This significant apprehension with weapon demonstrates the professional competence and unflinching dedication of the BSF troops and Punjab Police who are committed to securing the nation's border as well as foil terror activities in the hinterland.

In a separate intelligence-driven operation earlier this week, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has successfully stopped a major terror plot by Harwinder Rinda, a Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative supported by Pakistan's ISI.Using important information, the AGTF team found and took away weapons from a forest in Gurdaspur.They recovered two AK-47 rifles with 16 bullets, two magazines, and two hand grenades before these weapons could reach Harwinder Rinda's helpers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)