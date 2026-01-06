Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): As the Republic Day celebrations approach, the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at ISBT in Sector 43.

The mock drill was conducted under the directions of Geetanjali Khandelwal SP (Operations) to check the preparedness and coordination between the teams of Chandigarh Police and other emergency services of Chandigarh Administration.

Also Read | Gangasagar Mela 2026: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reviews Annual Fair Preparations, Assures Full Facilities for Devotees.

During the mock drill, the ISBT was cordoned off and evacuated by commandos of Operations Cell. A joint search operation by the HIT Teams of Operation Cell, Bomb Detection Squad and Dog Squad of Chandigarh Police was carried out, and the dummy bomb was traced out successfully, according to a release.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of Operation Cell, PCR Vehicles, ambulance from GMSH-16, Dog Squad team, Bomb Squad team, Ambulance from Police Hospital, Dial-112, Fire brigade vehicle, team of Civil Defence, Mobile Forensic Team, District Crime Cell, Crime Branch and a team of local area Police Station-36 reached on the spot immediately, the release said.

Also Read | North India Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely To Grip the Region Over Next 7 Days, Says IMD; Check Details.

The dummy bomb was safely taken to the open ground of Police Lines, Sector-26, Chandigarh, in a sandbag truck along with the pilot and escort PCR vehicles of Chandigarh Police for defusing the same. A complete search of ISBT was conducted.

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with elaborate parades, cultural displays, and a showcase of India's defence capabilities. The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators, both in-person and via live broadcasts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)