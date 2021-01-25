Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported 31 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 20,749, according to a medical bulletin.

No new fatality due to the virus was reported in the city on Monday and the death toll stood at 334, the bulletin said.

There are 142 active cases as of now and 25 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,273.

A total of 2,09,265 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and of them, 1,87,574 tested negative while reports of 103 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

