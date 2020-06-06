India News | Chandrababu Naidu Accuses Jagan of Renaming Welfare Schemes, Terms Him 'sticker CM'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) on Saturday termed Andhra Chief Minster Jagan Mohan Reddy as a "sticker chief minster" for allegedly renaming the welfare programmes introduced in TDP's tenure.

In an official statement, the Telugu Desam Party chief called Reddy a 'sticker chief minister', stating that he wishes to take credit of schemes introduced during his tenure.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said the YSR Congress Party renamed the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' as Rythu Bharosa, promising to give Rs 12,500 per farmer. However, Naidu claimed that the amount was reduced by Rs 5,000 after YSRCP came to power.

On Friday, the TDP chief had given a call to the people to act against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for "illegal sand mining and destruction of mangroves" in the last one year. (ANI)

