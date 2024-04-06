Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The National President of TDP and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday called for the immediate resignation of the current Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu believes that Reddy should take moral responsibility for his involvement in the pension distribution scheme issue.

"Speaking to the media from Nallajerla, Gopalapuram Assembly Constituency, N Chandrababu Naidu stated that some pensioners died due to Jagan Reddy's inefficiency and malicious intentions," as per a press release from the Telugu Desam Party.

"These deaths are a consequence of the current government's failures. The CM should accept moral responsibility and resign immediately, as he is unfit to lead the state," he demanded.

"The former CM slammed the YSRCP for causing distress to the elderly, injured, and sick people, leading to some deaths and engaging in corpse politics," according to the release.

"We promised to support the neutral volunteers and help them build their careers. When I assured the people that I would resume halted pensions with an additional Rs. 1,000 after returning to power, Jagan Reddy, fearing this, released the funds," N Chandrababu Naidu explained.

He further added, "By April 1st, the budget for March will expire. They should have withdrawn the funds before that date."

"N Chandrababu Naidu clarified that the EC did not prohibit door-to-door pension distribution. In its order, the EC instructed the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make alternative arrangements for distributing benefits and ongoing schemes to selected beneficiaries through DBT electronic transfer or regular government employees," the release stated.

"If officials had fulfilled their duties, the pensioners would not have died. It is appalling that officials colluded with the CM for his sadistic actions," he emphasized.

He also demanded that the Election Commission conduct a thorough inquiry into why the government failed to distribute pensions door-to-door. (ANI)

