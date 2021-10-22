Amaravati, Oct 22 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25 in New Delhi to submit a memorandum on the alleged attacks on some of his party offices and other issues, party sources said on Friday.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

Naidu also sought appointments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also, though they are yet be confirmed, the sources said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Days of Record Rainfall Causes Losses Worth Rs 2,000 Crore in Kumaon Region.

The opposition leader concluded his 36-hour fast at the party's office near here.

Seeking imposition of president rule in the state, Naidu warned some police officials will face the music when the TDP comes to power.

The TDP chief sat on the fast protesting the alleged attacks on the party's offices.

Ruling YSR Congress party workers on October 19 allegedly ransacked offices of TDP at Mangalagiri near here, Visakhapatnam and other places, claiming that a spokesperson of the opposition party made objectionable comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram, objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, allegedly made some remarks against Jagan and subsequently was arrested by police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)