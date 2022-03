Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the results of the assembly elections held in the five states will bring a change and that Congress' performance will be better.

"People have watched the central government for eight years, and according to the feedback I have received from various states, I believe that a change is almost certain, be it in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand or the central government," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

"Wherever there is a BJP government, there is huge dissatisfaction in the minds of the people," he added.

Populist dreams were shown and many speeches given for eight consecutive years but what happened on the ground is well-known, the Congress leader said.

"I feel that when the results come, there will be a change and the performance of the Congress party will be much better, and we will form governments in many states.

"In the case of Uttar Pradesh, I want to say that change is certain. In Hathras, Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri, where Dalits, farmers and women were subjected to atrocities, Priyanka Gandhi was the most vocal," Pilot said.

"They talk about double-engine government, but the first engine will be seized in Lucknow and the second in Delhi. The countdown has started," he said.

On exit polls, the Congress leader said they have not always been right.

"We should wait till tomorrow (Thursday). But remember that after 32 years, the Congress party is contesting on 400 seats for the first time. Our performance will be better than before, vote percentage will increase. Priyanka Gandhi has done more than 300 meetings, we all have contributed. I feel no hard work goes in vain. People are understanding," he said.

Pilot said inflation is sky-high in the country, unemployment at its peak and hunger and helplessness are increasing, but the BJP has only made efforts to keep people under an illusion.

"Nobody is ready to discuss the eight-year tenure of the BJP government. Yogiji talks about 80 vs 20, temple and mosque, Kashi and Mathura, but he is not ready to talk about gas cylinders, petrol, fertilisers and seeds," he said.

