Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chaos ensued in Kanpur's Bagahi area, under Babu Purwa Police Station limits, after a country-bomb exploded there on Sunday night.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident, police said.

Also Read | Tom Holland in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?.

"Dog squad, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Police were present at the spot. No casualties reported. Further investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Kanpur Police (South) Deepak Bhuker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)