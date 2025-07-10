By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Class 8 students will now learn about the bravery of the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, and the historic Battle of Budgam in their new NCERT English textbook.

Also Read | Guru Purnima 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Countrymen As Nation Celebrates Guru Purnima (View Post).

This has been done, as NCERT stated, to teach "students the values of courage, duty, and patriotism."

The new book -- Poorvi -- launched recently, also includes stories about Verghese Kurien, the 'Father of the White Revolution', and Bibha Chowdhuri, India's first female particle physicist, among others.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Young Girl Raises Concern After Instagram Account Shares Reels Featuring Bangalore Women Walking on Church Street and Other Parts of City Without Their Consent.

Students will read about the Battle of Budgam and the supreme sacrifice of Major Somnath Sharma in Unit 2 -- Values and Dispositions.

"A Tale of Valour: Major Somnath Sharma and The Battle of Badgam" teaches students the values of courage, duty, and patriotism, showing how selflessness and commitment to one's country can make a lasting impact," the 'About' section of the book mentions.

Major Somnath Sharma was an Indian Army officer and the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery. He was killed in action during the Battle of Budgam on November 3, 1947, while defending Srinagar from raiders backed by Pakistan.

Spread over seven pages, the chapter mentions that the Battle of Badgam started in August when Pakistan launched Operation Gulmarg to annexe the Kashmir Valley. It explains how this was a violation of existing agreements and how over 1,000 invaders entered Kashmir.

The chapter highlights how Major Somnath Sharma and his men, despite being outnumbered, stood resolute.

"The life and sacrifice of Major Somnath Sharma embody the highest ideals of duty, honour, and patriotism. He has been a source of inspiration for soldiers and citizens alike. Most importantly, his story is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless men and women in defence of the motherland and highlights the profound sense of duty that inspired them," the chapter states.

The new textbook, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, has five thematic units comprising stories, poems, conversations, and narrative and descriptive pieces aimed at inspiring children with themes of courage, kindness, critical thinking, service, curiosity, and perseverance.

Each unit has three literary pieces -- a story, a poem, and a conversation or non-fictional writing. There are in-text questions and 'Let Us Discuss' sections to assess comprehension of the text.

The first unit -- Wit and Wisdom -- familiarises students with the court of Krishnadeva Raya and the sharp intellect of Tenali Rama, known for his humour and clever thinking. Along with the tale of Major Somnath Sharma, the second unit -- Values and Dispositions -- includes Verghese Kurien: I Too Had a Dream, which highlights integrity and commitment to community welfare.

The third unit -- Mystery and Magic -- explores themes of logic, creativity, and the marvels of the natural world through stories and poetry.

The fourth unit -- Environment -- features works by Indian writers including Ruskin Bond, Sarojini Naidu, and Kamakshi Balasubramanian, focusing on human relationships with nature.

In the fifth unit -- Science and Curiosity -- students will engage with texts like India's Particle Physicist Bibha Chowdhuri: The Beam of Light that Lit the Path for Women in Indian Science, encouraging discussions on innovation and the role of scientists in society.

NCERT has begun rolling out newly updated textbooks for several classes as part of its curriculum revision. While some books have already been released, the remaining ones are expected to be launched by the end of the year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)