Uttarakhand [India], April 30 (ANI): Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that all arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 have been completed, as the annual pilgrimage commenced on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Pandey said, "All preparations have been done for the Char Dham Yatra. We prayed to Goddess Ganga to make this yatra successful. The safety of the devotees will be our priority." He also informed that the paramilitary forces and police officials will ensure the smooth and safe travel of pilgrims along the route.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Responds Strongly to Pakistan's Unprovoked Firing on LoC for 6th Consecutive Day.

The Char Dham Yatra, which encompasses visits to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, is one of the most significant pilgrimages in India, attracting lakhs of people every year.

Earlier on Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepak Kumar stated that approximately 6,000 policemen and 17 PAC companies will be deployed for the Yatra.

Also Read | Congress Deletes ‘Gayab’ Post Targeting PM Narendra Modi, After Severe Backlash from BJP Leaders.

He further asserted that drones will be used to monitor the situation.

"Preparations for the Chardham Yatra by the police department and all other departments had started long ago, and now we have reached the final stage. All our plans have come to fruition. The force has been deployed. Approximately 6,000 police officers and 17 PAC companies will be deployed. Apart from this, about 90 CCTV cameras have been installed in all four Dhams, a network of more than 200 CCTV cameras on the Chardham route and more than 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in Haridwar," Uttarakhand DGP said.

"Drones will be used to monitor the situation constantly... Social media is also being closely monitored," he further added.

On Monday, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially sent off to the shrine. Before embarking on the journey, a special worship ceremony was held at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Uttarakhand.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge, Dr. Harish Gaur, said in a press release that preparations at Kedarnath Dham are complete. Arrangements have been made for drinking water, electricity, and accommodations for priests and temple staff.

Additionally, with the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra beginning on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is confident that all preparations are in place to conduct a successful Yatra."All preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2025 have been done," CM Dhami told ANI, adding, "Yamunotri and Gangotri doors will open on April 30; Kedarnath Dham on May 2; whereas Badrinath Dham will open on May 4."

Dhami further informed that all security arrangements related to travel and accommodation have been completed.Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration also began on Monday, with special registration counters set up for the specially-abled, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Additionally, 20 free registration counters have been installed, District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)