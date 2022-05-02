Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route.

Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said that continuous efforts are being made for the safety of the devotees during the Char Dham yatra. Many social organizations are also coming forward and providing health services.

"We are ensuring that Char Dham Yatra will be safe and comfortable for people. They should remain healthy throughout the yatra. Teams of doctors and nurses from social organisations will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state," Dhami said.

The Char Dham Yatra will begin on May 3. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has also fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims.

As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year. (ANI)

