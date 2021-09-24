New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Lauding the role of the Chemical industry in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the industry immensely helps the pharma sector and forms the bedrock of the current vaccination drive.

His remarks came at the presentation of the ICC (Indian Chemical Council) Annual Awards for the year 2020 in a virtual ceremony, informed the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

According to the ministry, Mandaviya also launched the latest Edition of the Members Directory. This edition of the Directory contains detailed information about all the members of the council.

Congratulating the recipients of the awards, Mandaviya said, "The chemical sector is the foundation of our economy as many other sectors depend on it for their raw materials. The Chemical sector has grown faster than the average GDP growth and it is expected to maintain this pace in coming years too."

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

Emphasizing the need for more research and development (R&D) in this sector, he said that the chemical industry is a knowledge-intensive sector; hence industry and academic institutions should collaborate for further research. He said that there is huge potential for investment in India and the chemical industry needs to follow a cluster approach.

Echoing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the industry should strive to reduce import dependence and make India a manufacturing hub, adding that the government has given an incentive of more than 6000 crore rupees under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to the industry.

"Efforts are being made to produce API in India. He ended his speech with the assurance that government will help the chemical industry in every possible way," said the Union Minister.

As per the ministry, founded in 1938 by Acharya P C Ray and Dr B D Amin, ICC is the apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry in India such as organic and inorganic chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals and petroleum refineries, dyestuffs and dye-intermediates, fertilizers and pesticides, speciality chemicals, paints etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)