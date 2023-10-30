India News | Chennai: Pro-Tamil Group Holds Rally in Support of Palestine

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): The cadres of the Pro-Tamil group - May 17 Movement, held a public rally here on Sunday in solidarity with Palestinian people in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

They held placards saying "Stop Palestinian genocide" and save "Palestinian Children." More than 300 people participated in the rally including women. They raised slogans in support of the creation of a sovereign Palestinian nation.

The current war between Israel and Hamas began after the latter launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7 killing more than 1,400 people and taking 229 people as hostages.

In retaliation, Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip with air strikes in which at least 7,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has re-issued urgent calls for civilians in Gaza to move south as the ground forces move to the next phase of its war with the terrorist group Hamas.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expanding its operations. We are moving to the next phase of our war against Hamas in Gaza, from the air, land, and sea. On October 7, Hamas committed a crime against humanity. Israel is in a war, it did not start, and it did not sink.

Hamas is attacking Israeli civilians while firing from among dozens of civilians. These are both war crimes. Our fight is with Hamas. Not with the people of Gaza," IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video posted to the IDF's profile on 'X'. (ANI)

