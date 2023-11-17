Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv sets a new standard for cleanliness and safety.

During a crucial meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for special initiatives by the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Departments to maintain a clean environment across the entire state during the Chhath festival's celebrations and rituals.

Respecting the sentiments of the people, it should be ensured that rivers and reservoirs are not polluted. Public awareness campaigns should be conducted to discourage the use of single-use plastics.

Since devotees begin to move around 1-2 pm to offer Arghya to the rising sun, it is important to make appropriate lighting arrangements everywhere. Ghat areas along rivers and reservoirs should be cleaned, and effective traffic management strategies must be put in place.

During a review meeting with the Urban Development Minister, Mayor of Lucknow, Agricultural Production Commissioner, SDG Law and Order, Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Police Commissioner, District Magistrate, and Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow, it was emphasised that a 'Swachh Ghat' competition should be organised to promote cleanliness throughout the state during the Chhath Mahaparv.

Given the tradition of fireworks during the festival, precautions should be taken to avoid setting them off in crowded areas. For security purposes, plain-clothed policemen should be deployed, and there should be an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the festivities.

The Chief Minister conducted a thorough review of Lucknow's daily cleanliness procedures and stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness. Timely payment for cleaning workers was emphasised.

It is necessary to give the entire metropolis, as decorated during the G-20 and GIS, a permanent shape. All the entry points to the capital should be decorated.

Emphasising traffic management in cities, the Chief Minister gave instructions to decide the routes for e-rickshaws and three-wheelers and said that it should be ensured that no minor child drives an e-rickshaw anywhere. Illegal taxi stands should not be allowed to operate under any circumstances.

Reviewing the Safe City project, he said that CCTV cameras should be installed at a maximum number of places in Lucknow as soon as possible. Noting the widespread installation of CCTVs by entrepreneurs, banking institutions, businessmen, and the general public, he stressed the importance of their proper utilisation.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of covering the capital's 'Shaheed Path' with comprehensive CCTV surveillance for enhanced security. (ANI)

