Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 2 (ANI): A 25-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, at a distance of 3 kilometres from Usur village on the Usur-Awapalli main road, was detected and destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, police said on Sunday.

According to Bijapur police, the IED planted by the Naxalites was in a plastic container in the middle of the road near Dhan Mandi.

Earlier, in a joint operation, a Naxalite camp was destroyed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, and a large number of weapons, including an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, 12-bore rifle, and BGL Launcher, were recovered from there, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained minor injuries during the encounter. However, the condition of the injured jawans is stable, and they are out of danger.

Earlier in the day, a gunfight broke out around 8:30 am in the forest area under Gangaloor police station, where eight Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces.

"Eight Naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the jungle under the Gangaloor PS area," said the police.

The identification process of the members of the West Bastar division Gangaloor Area Committee, Company No. 2, and Militia Company, who were killed in the encounter, was ongoing.

According to officials, there was a possibility of many more Naxalites being killed or injured in the encounter. Reinforcement teams were conducting patrolling and search operations in the surrounding area.

The Naxalites killed in the encounter are believed to be members of the Gangaloor Area Committee, Company No 2, and Militia Company of the West Bastar division, officials added. (ANI)

