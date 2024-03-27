Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 27 (ANI): In a significant blow to Naxal insurgency, a joint team of security forces on Wednesday neutralised six Naxalites, including two women, during a fierce gun battle that occurred in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The fierce exchange of gunfire occurred between the security forces and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA)-- an armed wing of the Platoon No 10 of Naxals-- near Chipurbhatti jungle along Talperu River under Basaguda Police Station in Bijapur.

Basaguda District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force and its CoBRA unit were involved in the action against the Naxals.

Officials said the operation indicates a significant blow to the Naxal insurgency in the region as security forces intensify efforts to combat the threat posed by the extremist group.

"The bodies of two female Maoists (Naxals) and four male Maoists recovered after the gun battle. The identities of the Maoists are being ascertained," said officials.

Following the encounter, a search operation is currently underway to ensure the area is secure and to gather additional information.

There is a strong possibility that several Naxalites have been injured in the encounter, said the officials, adding " the security forces have seized a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and daily use items during the operation."

Authorities are yet to release further details regarding the operation and the identities of those neutralized. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in regions affected by Naxal insurgency.

Further updates on the situation in Bijapur are anticipated as the search operation progresses and additional information becomes available. (ANI)

