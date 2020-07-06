Raipur, Jul 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,305 on Monday after 92 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Also, 66 patients were discharged from different hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 2,644, he said.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Of the new cases, 21 were reported from Rajnandgaon district, 18 from Raipur, 17 from Bastar, seven from Bilaspur, six from Surajpur, five from Janjgir-Champa, three from Bemetara while one case each came from Durg, Mahasamund, Korba, Balrampur, Surguja, Dantewada and Narayanpur districts, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 647 as 2,644 people have been discharged after recovery while 14 others have died so far.

Also Read | Suresh Amonkar, Former Goa Health Minister, Dies of COVID-19, State Death Toll Rises to 8.

With total 446 COVID-19 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state followed by Korba (323 cases), Rajanandgaon (320), Janjgir-Champa (257), Balodabazar (253), Bilaspur (238), Jashpur (189), Durg (170), Balrampur (146), Raigarh (134), Mungeli (123) and Kabirdham (110), he said.

The districts which have so far reported less than 10 cases are Dhamtari (8), Sukma (5), Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (3), Kondagaon (3) and Bijapur (2), the official said.

The state health department on Monday declared 105 development blocks/urban areas, including Raipur, in 23 districts as red zones and 30 development blocks/urban areas in 17 districts as orange zones to contain spread of the virus, another official said.

The classification of development blocks and urban areas into zones has been done based on the number of active COVID-19 cases, doubling rates and samples tested per 1 lakh population of the area, he said.

However, some areas were classified as orange zones despite not reporting a single COVID-19 case so far, after it was found that the testing rate per 1 lakh population was less there, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3305, new cases 92, deaths 14, discharged 2644, active cases 647, people tested so far 1,85,399.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)