Raipur, Jul 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted raids at some premises linked to senior IPS officer G P Singh in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

Separate teams of the ACB started the raids at around 6 am on at least 10 locations, including Singh's official residence in the state capital Raipur, a senior ACB official told PTI.

The action was taken following complaints against Singh, currently posted as director of the State Police Academy at Chandkhuri (Raipur), of allegedly having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the official said, without divulging any further details.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was earlier posted as additional director general of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing in Chhattisgarh before being transferred to the State Police Academy in June last year.

He had earlier also served as the inspector general of police at various places in the state, including Raipur range.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)