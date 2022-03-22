Raipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget for the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read | Delhi SEC Likely To Decide on Civic Body Polls in Second Week of April, Say Sources.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his government, while working with the spirit of 'Sarvajan Hitay- Sarvajan Sukhay' (for welfare of all, for happiness of all), will deliver on the schemes launched for the welfare of farmers, tribals, youth, women and labourers.

Also Read | AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj To Be New Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

He was answering the discussions on the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2022 amounting to Rs 1,12,603 crore.

"The size of the appropriation for the year 2022-23 is Rs 1,12,603 crore. Net expenditure is Rs 1,04,000 crore, revenue expenditure Rs 88,371 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 15,241 crore. While the total receipts are Rs 1,04,000 crore in which revenue receipts is Rs 89,073 crore and capital receipts is Rs 14,927 crore," he said.

"Chhattisgarh's economy is very good when compared to bigger states of the country. The capital expenditure of the state has been continuously increasing and the fiscal deficit is also being reduced continuously as a result of better financial management and discipline," he said.

"This (financial) year there is a situation of revenue surplus in the state. The revenue of the state declined due to the second wave of COVID-19, but better financial management helped us in borrowing less loans. The gross fiscal deficit of the state is estimated at Rs 14,600 crore and total revenue surplus of Rs 702 crore is estimated in the year 2022-23," the CM informed the House.

In the budget, a provision of 33 per cent has been made for the Scheduled Tribes, 12 per cent for the Scheduled Castes, 37 per cent for the social sector and 40 percent for the economic sector, while provision of Rs 20,405 crore has been made for the agriculture sector in the budget, the CM said.

"We have decided to reinstate the old pension scheme for state government staffers and double the yearly MLA local area development fund," he added.

After discussion, the appropriation bill was passed.

After completing the other listed business of the day, Speaker Charan Das Mahant adjourned the budget session of the Assembly sine die, three day ahead of its schedule.

The budget session, in which 10 sittings were held, was scheduled to end on March 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)