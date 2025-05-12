Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in the road accident in Saragaon.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai assured that an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Temporary Closure of 32 Airports Lifted for Civil Aircraft Operations Following De-Escalation.

Expressing grief over the incident Kharora, CM Sai said that the government has given instructions to provide proper treatment to the injured.

"The news of 13 people dying and 14 people getting injured in the horrific road accident in Kharora is extremely sad. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. In this hour of crisis, the Chhattisgarh government stands with the families of the deceased. The state government has approved a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured," Sai wrote on X.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown in Multiple Areas on May 14-15 Due to Morbe Pipeline Repairs, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

On Sunday, 13 people lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a truck collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday condoled the demise of 13 people calling it a "tragic incident."

Arun Sao assured that the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken on those responsible for the accident.

"13 people have died in a road accident. It is a tragic incident. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. The incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprit...The affected families will be given all the requisite help," Arun Sao said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel raised concern over the increasing accidents in the state and urged the government to take them "seriously."

Expressing his condolences, Bhupesh Baghel said that a total 23 people have died in various road accidents.

"I have got information that, including yesterday and today, a total of 23 people have died in various road accidents. I express my condolences. I request govt to take these road accident cases seriously. Along with providing ex-gratia, they should come up with some solutions to prevent such road accidents from happening further," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)