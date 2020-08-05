Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the process of payment against cow dung procurement to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the state government's Godhan Nyay Yojana on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Baghel will pay tribute to late Congress leader Mahendra Karma at 3 pm by garlanding his picture. Thereafter, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey and Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar will address the programme. At 3.15 pm, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the payment process of cow dung procurement under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh government said in an official release.

Later, Baghel will interact with the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Yojana via video conferencing. At 3.35 pm, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana and deliver the inaugural address. Tourism department officials will give a presentation on Ram Van Gaman Path at 3.50 pm, the release added.

Baghel will transfer the first installment of payment for cow dung procured between July 20 and August 1 under the Godhan Nyay Yojana on August 5 through the cooperative bank. Nearly 82,711 quintals of cow dung have been procured from 46,964 out of a total of 65,694 registered beneficiaries. The total payable amount is Rs 1,65,00,000 that will be transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Under this scheme, the maximum quantity of dung was procured in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari and Balod districts of the state.

Godhan Nyay Yojana is a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, under which cow dung is being procured from cattle ranchers and farmers in gauthans at Rs 2 per kg (including transport cost). Dung so procured is utilised for preparing vermicompost, which is sold with the help of cooperative societies.

Under Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana, financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the nominee or the heir in case of normal death of the head of the registered tendupatta labourer family (if the head of the family is of age 50 years or below). In case of death due to accident, additional financial aid Rs 2 lakh will be provided, whereas, in case of permanent disability caused in the accident, financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be provided and in case of partial disability caused in the accident, financial aid of Rs one lakh will be sanctioned, the state government said.

If the age of head of the tendupatta labourer family is between 50 and 59 years, then Rs 30,000 will be provided as financial aid in case of normal death, Rs 75,000 in case of accidental death and Rs 75,000 in case of permanent disability caused in an accident. Rs 37,500 will be provided to the nominee or heir in case of partial disability caused in an accident, the state government added.

This scheme is being launched under the joint aegis of Forest Department and Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperatives Union Ltd to provide social security to the labourer families engaged in tendupatta collection. The tendupatta collection wage rate has been increased from Rs 2,500 per standard sack to Rs 4,000. (ANI)

