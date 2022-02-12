Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday condoled the demise of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandant who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals today in Bijapur.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Received the sad news of the martyrdom of Assistant Commandant of CRPF, SB Tirkey today in the Naxalite encounter in Bijapur district. May God give courage to his family members."

He further said that the instructions have been given to the officers to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured jawan.

"Our jawans are entering the den of Naxalites and fighting them with valour and courage. Our jawans have covered the Naxalites in a limited circle. The martyrdom of our soldiers will not go in vain," he added.

The assistant commandant of CRPF 168battalion was killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday.

The killed CRPF jawan has been identified as Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey, a resident of Jharkhand. (ANI)

