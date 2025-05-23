Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Wreaths were laid on Friday at the mortal remains of CoBRA battalion's Mehul Solanki, who lost his life in the encounter between security forces and naxalites in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur on May 21.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his deputy Vijay Sharma laid a wreath and paid homage to Mehul Solanki.

Also Read | Chennai Girl Hospitalised After Mistaking Piece of Glass for Ice Cube in Boba Drink From 'Frozen Bottle', Mother Alleges Insensitive Response From Comany in Viral LinkdIn Post.

CM Sai and Sharma, who is also the state's Home Minister lend their shoulder to the mortal remains of CoBRA battalion personnel.

"CoBRA commando Constable Mehul Solanki, a resident of Gujarat, lost his life in the encounter between naxalites and security forces in the Narayanpur area... We pay tribute to him and may his soul rest in peace... His sacrifice will not go in vain... Peace will prevail in the Bastar area," CM told mediapersons.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills 'Alcoholic' Husband by Throwning Him Into Creek With Lover's Help, Then Lodges Missing Person Complaint.

Solanki lost his life during a joint operation of the security forces in the Abujmarh forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, where 27 Naxals were also killed.

CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju was among the 27 Naxals killed in the joint operation of the security forces in Narayanpur district.

The Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj, said Basavaraju, had an active role in the planning of many Naxalite attacks on security forces and people's representatives and termed his killing a great achievement in the anti-Naxal operation.

AK-47 rifles, SLR-INSAS carbines, and other arms and ammunition in heavy numbers were recovered. One DRG jawan was martyred and several others were injured in the operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that this is the first time in three decades of India's battle against Naxalism that a General Secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

Noting that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said that 54 Naxalites have been arrested and that 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh after the completion of Operation Black Forest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the efforts of India's security forces after 27 Maoists, including top CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed in a major operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)