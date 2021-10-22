Raipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met a 16-year-old tribal boy suffering from progeria, who was a special attendee at a conference of senior police officials here, an official said.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

Shailendra Dhruv occupied the chair next to Baghel at the end of the meeting and received 'Guard of Honour' along with him there, the official from the public relations department said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Days of Record Rainfall Causes Losses Worth Rs 2,000 Crore in Kumaon Region.

Progeria is a progressive genetic disorder which causes a child to age rapidly.

On finding of about the boy through media, the chief minister invited him to the capital and met him during the conference of Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) here at New Circuit House, he said.

At the end of the conference, the boy entered the meeting auditorium and Baghel made him sit beside him and took stock of his health, the official said.

The boy, hailing from Medki Dabri village of Gariaband district, informed the chief minister that he wanted to serve the country as a collector in the future, he said.

The boy's parents Banshilal Dhruv and Ramkali Dhruv are farmers, and the boy studies in Class 11 at a high school in Rasela village, it was stated.

Baghel introduced Dhruv to state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi and other officials who were present in the meeting.

Dhruv was also given a place in the 'Guard of Honour' accorded to the chief minister by the police force after the conference concluded, the official said, adding that Baghel invited the boy and his father for lunch in the Circuit House.

Later, the chief minister tweeted a video of the interaction with the boy, he said.

The Gariaband district administration had arranged Dhruv's travel to Raipur and an official had accompanied him, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)