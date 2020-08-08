Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated 171 development works worth nearly Rs 96 crores for people of Bijapur district.

The programme was organised in the community health centre of Bhairamgarh block headquarters Bijapur district.

The Chief Minister e-inaugurated the newly-built trauma centre in Bhairamgarh block of Bijapur via video conferencing from his residence office in Raipur.

On the occasion, Chief Minister announced that an ambulance and boat will be provided for commuting in Indravati Rivers in Bhairamgarh. The programme was presided over by Panchayat and Rural Development and Health Minister TS Singhdeo via video conferencing.

Chief Minister Baghel did e-inauguration of 39 works worth nearly Rs 29,15,00,000 and online bhumi pujan of 132 construction and development works worth nearly Rs 66, 85,00,000.

In his address to the inaugural programme, Baghel said that Chhattisgarh government is taking various decisions to improve health, education, employment and other better facilities in the state. He said that making health services accessible for every person in the state is the government's "top priority".

He congratulated people of Bijapur being ranked first among all the aspiring districts of the country.

On this occasion, Baghel interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes and public representatives and discussed about the implementation of Godhan Nyaya Yojana, Forest Rights Lease distribution, and the scheme for doorstep delivery of caste certificates. He also spoke to Bank Sakhis. (ANI)

